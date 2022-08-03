Bama RV Donating Camper to Dothan Make-A-Wish Child

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Bama RV will be donating a camper to a local Make-A-Wish child and his family this Thursday, August 4, between 12A.M. and 1P.M.

The camper will be given to Brantley Pelham, age 8, from Dothan. Brantley was diagnosed with Cystic Fibrosis and is the son of Candace and John Pelham.

“Anytime we can help a Make-A-Wish child and their family find joy and ways to spend time together, Bama RV is ready to help,” owner Eric Moore stated. “We see RV’s as the perfect opportunity for families to bond and make memories, and no one deserves being able to do that more than Make-A-Wish families we’ve helped.”

This is the fourth camper donation that Bama RV has made over the past several years, and according to Moore, “we’ll continue to do the Make-A-Wish camper donations as long as we’re able to do so.”

The Bama RV team encourages community members that would like to come to the event on Thursday to do so. “The more support we can show for the Pelham family, the better,” Moore said. “We would love for them to know that not only is Bama RV behind them, but the community is here to support them as well.” Bama RV will be grilling hot dogs and hamburgers and offering free lunch to community members that come to the event as a way of thanking them for showing up for the Pelham family.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.