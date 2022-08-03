Arrest made in Enterprise juvenile killing

A 14-year-old female juvenile was arrested and charged with manslaughter.
By Ty Storey
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 8:28 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Enterprise Police released a statement on Wednesday that an arrest has been made in the shooting death of a 16-year-old juvenile on August 2.

The department says that at 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, detectives arrested a 14-year-old female juvenile. She is being charged with manslaughter.

Due to the age of the suspect, and other additional factors, Enterprise Police say that no further information will be released.

If new information were to come out, stay with News 4 for the latest updates.

