Afternoon showers and storms

SYNOPSIS – Isolated showers and storms will be possible this afternoon and into the evening, highs today will only reach the lower 90s. Isolated showers and storms tomorrow as well before the rain chances drop for Friday and Saturday. Better rain chances will return next week which will help keep temperatures a little cooler in the lower 90s for highs next week.

TODAY – Partly cloudy, chance of rain. High near 92°. Winds SW 5 mph 30%

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 73°. Winds Light W 5%

TOMORROW– Partly cloudy, chance of rain. High near 92°. Winds S 5-10 mph 30%

EXTENDED

FRI: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 94° 20%

SAT: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 75° High: 95° 20%

SUN: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 94° 40%

MON: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 92° 30%

TUE: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 72° High: 91° 40%

WED: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 72° High: 92° 30%

THUR: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 72° High: 93° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY - Light chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NW 5-10 kts. Seas 1 foot or less

