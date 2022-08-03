2022 Wiregrass Two-A-Days: Abbeville Yellowjackets

ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) -- The Abbeville Yellowjackets look to bounce back from a 2-8 season in 2021 with several starters returning on both sides of the ball.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.