Virtual academy leader says pandemic no longer a factor in online school enrollment

Virtual academy leader says pandemic no longer a factor in online school enrollment
By Kailey Schuyler
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Back-to-school time officially kicks off this week, but some students across the state aren’t heading to the bus stop, but instead to the dining room table.

Melanie Barkley, Executive Director of Alabama Virtual Academy says the school is starting to see a plateau in its enrollment.

Last year, it had around 4,200 students statewide, and so far this year around 38,000 are enrolled. Barkley says the pandemic isn’t the driving force behind virtual learning anymore, it’s now parent-student preference.

”I think that it’s their choice and that is where they want to stay. There are various options and of course, the local districts have virtual options. I think the students that want to go virtual are staying virtual. I don’t think it really has anything to do with the pandemic anymore,” said Barkley.

ALVA kicks off the school year next Wednesday, August 10.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Death investigation
Murder charges filed in Hartford death investigation
Death investigation
Person of interest being held in Hartford death investigation
Coley's McCraney is led from the Dale County Courthouse in this 2019 photo.
This one thing could determine verdict in McCraney murder trial
Death investigation
Victim identified in Hartford death investigation
An ALDOT project is underway at Alabama Highway 134 and County Roads 460 and 461 in Ino, Alabama.
Four-way stop coming to intersection in Ino

Latest News

File image
Arrest made after Enterprise shooting
Rolando Castillo with his attorney Derek Yarbrough on June 1, 2018.
Juror shortage delays accused Dothan baby killer’s trial
Those who support and oppose a proposed Dothan charter school listen to views during a July 20...
Upcoming meeting being held for proposed Dothan charter school
For nearly two months, Panama City Beach officials have upheld a summer emergency beach closure...
PCB Police Chief says emergency beach closure ordinance was a ‘great success’
Troy's historic square is about to welcome two new businesses, a feat that will bring it to...
2 new businesses bring Troy’s historic square to full occupancy