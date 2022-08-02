Typical August Weather Pattern

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather
By David Paul
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – Rain will pop-up across the Wiregrass again Wednesday and Thursday, but the activity will be scattered to isolated. Rain chances drop for Friday and Saturday as we turn a little hotter. Typical August weather is on tap for next week.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 73°.  Winds light W.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. High near 92°. Winds W at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 73°.  Winds light & variable.

EXTENDED

THU: Partly cloudy, isolated showers & thunderstorms.  Low: 73° High: 92° 30%

FRI: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 74° High: 94° 20%

SAT: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 75° High: 95° 20%

SUN: Partly cloudy, scattered showers & thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 94° 40%

MON: Partly cloudy, isolated showers & thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 92° 30%

TUE: Partly cloudy, scattered showers & thunderstorms. Low: 72° High: 91° 40%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY – Smooth on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NW/W at 5 kts.  Seas offshore 1 foot or less.

