DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan Utilities has announced that water will be shut off tonight between the hours of 11:30 p.m. and 3 a.m.

The shut-off will take place on the outside of the Ross Clark Circle between Waffle House (2849 Ross Clark Circle) and AT&T (2927 Ross Clark Circle).

Temporary water shut off (WTVY)

The water outage is necessary to allow contractors to replace a shutoff valve on a fire suppression system.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.