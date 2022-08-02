Temporary Water Shut-off

Water Outage
Water Outage(KPLC)
By Cassidy Lee
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan Utilities has announced that water will be shut off tonight between the hours of 11:30 p.m. and 3 a.m.

The shut-off will take place on the outside of the Ross Clark Circle between Waffle House (2849 Ross Clark Circle) and AT&T (2927 Ross Clark Circle).

Temporary water shut off
Temporary water shut off(WTVY)

The water outage is necessary to allow contractors to replace a shutoff valve on a fire suppression system.

