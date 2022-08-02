STATE-OF-THE-ART ANIMAL SHELTER GROUNDBREAKING TO BE HELD

Wiregrass Pet Rescue and Adoption Center Begins New Chapter for Animal Welfare with New Facility
By Sydney Brooks
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - : Animal enthusiasts around the Wiregrass have much to celebrate with the groundbreaking of the state-of-the-art facility, Wiregrass Pet Rescue and Adoption Center on Tuesday, August 23, 2022. The ceremony will begin at 9:00 a.m. and will be held at the new shelter site on 52 West just outside of the Ross Clark Circle between Ward Wilson Funeral Home and Eye Surgical Associates.

The general public and their pets are invited to attend. Parking will be available at designated neighboring businesses with shuttle transportation provided to the shelter site for guests and their pets.

Over the past three years, intensive research, planning, and development have culminated into a facility with a variety of features such as catios, wooded walking paths, and medical and grooming rooms. A full list of amenities can be found at www.wiregrasspets.org.

The Wiregrass Pet Rescue and Adoption Center is a 501c3 nonprofit that has partnered with the city of Dothan and Houston County to build the shelter. WPRAC was designed to create an exemplary animal shelter and pet adoption center, along with a community friendly facility in Dothan/Houston County, Alabama. WPRAC will provide for the basic needs for domesticated animals (primarily cats and dogs) until they are reclaimed by their owner, placed in a new home, or placed with another organization for adoption.

The Wiregrass Pet Rescue and Adoption Center exists to provide humane care and shelter for lost and abandoned companion animals, and to find loving homes for all adoptable pets.

For more information, visit www.wiregrasspets.org, the Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/wiregrasspetsrescueandadoption or call Rachel Smith at 334.200.4975.

