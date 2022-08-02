Upcoming meeting being held for proposed Dothan charter school

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A meeting is set for 10 a.m. on Tuesday, August 2 that will continue discussion for a proposed charter school in Dothan.

The Commission Meeting for the Barnabas School of Leadership will take place via Zoom.

News 4 will provide a stream of that meeting.

If you would like to participate in the meeting, the Zoom link can be found here. If needed, the meeting ID is 816 2818 3847 and the passcode is 053117.

In addition, Greater Beulah Baptist Church will open their doors to the public to watch the meeting in their sanctuary.

The proposed charter school, which Greater Beulah Baptist Church has filed state paperwork to create on its Headland Avenue campus, has been a heavy topic for local residents and leaders with Dothan City Schools. During a recent public hearing on July 20, local supporters of the school argued that Dothan schools have failed.

