Pet of the Week: Greetings to Gilbert

A new four-legged friend from the Dothan Animal Shelter is ready for adoption.
Our latest Pet of the Week is Gilbert, another fantastic feline looking for his furever home.
By Sydney Brooks
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 2:17 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - On this week’s Pet of the Week segment, Melissa Gideon from the Dothan Animal Shelter brought in Gilbert the kitten. Gilbert is a 3 month old black and white kitten with a big personality. He is very curious of his surroundings and is not shy of other people of other animals. He showed off his calm side on Live at Lunch (see attached video) waiting for his chance to snoop around the studio.

If you are interested in getting to learn more about Gilbert or to meet him in person, we encourage you to contact the Dothan Animal Shelter at (334) 615-4620 to set up a time to introduce yourself. The shelter is located at 295 Jerry Drive, and is open Monday-Friday from 8 A.M.-5 P.M. You can also find some up to date looks at any of the animals up for adoption at the shelter by visiting the ‘Dothan Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets’ Facebook page HERE.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Death investigation
Murder charges filed in Hartford death investigation
Death investigation
Person of interest being held in Hartford death investigation
Coley's McCraney is led from the Dale County Courthouse in this 2019 photo.
This one thing could determine verdict in McCraney murder trial
Death investigation
Victim identified in Hartford death investigation
An ALDOT project is underway at Alabama Highway 134 and County Roads 460 and 461 in Ino, Alabama.
Four-way stop coming to intersection in Ino

Latest News

On August 2, 2022, at 10:30 AM, Enterprise PD 911 received a report of an individual with a...
Juvenile found shot to death in Enterprise
Those who support and oppose a proposed Dothan charter school listen to views during a July 20...
Dothan charter school plans approved
Dothan Utilities will be working in the area.
Parking Lot Behind Federal Courthouse Temporarily Closed
Wiregrass gives back to the community with over 250,000 meals
Wiregrass gives back to the community with over 250,000 meals