Pet of the Week: Greetings to Gilbert

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - On this week’s Pet of the Week segment, Melissa Gideon from the Dothan Animal Shelter brought in Gilbert the kitten. Gilbert is a 3 month old black and white kitten with a big personality. He is very curious of his surroundings and is not shy of other people of other animals. He showed off his calm side on Live at Lunch (see attached video) waiting for his chance to snoop around the studio.

If you are interested in getting to learn more about Gilbert or to meet him in person, we encourage you to contact the Dothan Animal Shelter at (334) 615-4620 to set up a time to introduce yourself. The shelter is located at 295 Jerry Drive, and is open Monday-Friday from 8 A.M.-5 P.M. You can also find some up to date looks at any of the animals up for adoption at the shelter by visiting the ‘Dothan Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets’ Facebook page HERE.

