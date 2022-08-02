Parking Lot Behind Federal Courthouse Temporarily Closed

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The parking lot, behind the Federal Courthouse on N. Foster Street, will be closed on Tuesday, August 2 through Friday, August 12.

Dothan Utilities will be working in the area during this time.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.