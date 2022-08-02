Parking Lot Behind Federal Courthouse Temporarily Closed

City of Dothan seal
City of Dothan seal(Source: City of Dothan)
By Sydney Brooks
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 9:47 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The parking lot, behind the Federal Courthouse on N. Foster Street, will be closed on Tuesday, August 2 through Friday, August 12.

Dothan Utilities will be working in the area during this time.

