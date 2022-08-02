Juvenile found shot to death in Enterprise

(MGN)
By Enterprise Police Department
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (Press Release) - Enteprise police are investigating the shooting death of a juvenile.

First responders received a report of an individual with a gunshot wound at a residence in 600 Block of Tartan Pines Enterprise, AL around 10:30 a.m.

Responding Officers located an unresponsive juvenile male inside the residence. The juvenile was pronounced deceased at the scene.

EPD Detectives are actively investigating this shooting as a homicide and no further information will be released at this time.

Enterprise police say they don’t believe there is an ongoing danger to the community. This is an ongoing investigation, News 4 will provide updates when available.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Death investigation
Murder charges filed in Hartford death investigation
Death investigation
Person of interest being held in Hartford death investigation
Coley's McCraney is led from the Dale County Courthouse in this 2019 photo.
This one thing could determine verdict in McCraney murder trial
Death investigation
Victim identified in Hartford death investigation
An ALDOT project is underway at Alabama Highway 134 and County Roads 460 and 461 in Ino, Alabama.
Four-way stop coming to intersection in Ino

Latest News

Wiregrass Pet Rescue and Adoption Center
STATE-OF-THE-ART ANIMAL SHELTER GROUNDBREAKING TO BE HELD
City of Dothan seal
Parking Lot Behind Federal Courthouse Temporarily Closed
File image
Arrest made after Enterprise shooting
Rolando Castillo with his attorney Derek Yarbrough on June 1, 2018.
Juror shortage delays accused Dothan baby killer’s trial