High school volleyball practice underway in Alabama

By Nick Brooks
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 9:58 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -- High school volleyball teams all over the Wiregrass hitting the hardwood for their first practice of the fall on Monday.

Providence Christian is one of those teams as the lady Eagles falling short as they finished third in the state a season ago.

The storied program looks to continue the success on the court despite losing four seniors from the 2021 season.

“We lost a lot of our good players they’re all going to college to play volleyball, so I think that’s going to be a lot of big shoes to fill for me but again we still have a lot of girls that have been playing with us for six years and we have a lot of work to do but we’ll get there, said Reagan Stevens. “I’m super excited to be out there and play with all my friends.”

The Eagles open their season against the Enterprise Wildcats on August 18 in Enterprise.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Death investigation
Victim identified in Hartford death investigation
UPDATE: Death investigation underway in Hartford
Death investigation
Murder charges filed in Hartford death investigation
Death investigation
Person of interest being held in Hartford death investigation
Coley's McCraney is led from the Dale County Courthouse in this 2019 photo.
This one thing could determine verdict in McCraney murder trial

Latest News

Wiregrass Two-A-Days: Slocomb Redtops
2022 Wiregrass Two-A-Days: Slocomb Redtops
2022 Providence volleyball
2022 Providence volleyball
Wiregrass Two-A-Days: Slocomb Redtops
Wiregrass Two-A-Days: Slocomb Redtops
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson walks during an NFL football practice in Berea,...
Browns QB Deshaun Watson suspended 6 games; NFL weighs appeal