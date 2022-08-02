High school volleyball practice underway in Alabama

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -- High school volleyball teams all over the Wiregrass hitting the hardwood for their first practice of the fall on Monday.

Providence Christian is one of those teams as the lady Eagles falling short as they finished third in the state a season ago.

The storied program looks to continue the success on the court despite losing four seniors from the 2021 season.

“We lost a lot of our good players they’re all going to college to play volleyball, so I think that’s going to be a lot of big shoes to fill for me but again we still have a lot of girls that have been playing with us for six years and we have a lot of work to do but we’ll get there, said Reagan Stevens. “I’m super excited to be out there and play with all my friends.”

The Eagles open their season against the Enterprise Wildcats on August 18 in Enterprise.

