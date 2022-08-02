Enterprise makes plans to change boundaries in voting districts

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - The City of Enterprise is close to having new voting districts.

They partnered with the Southeast Alabama Regional Planning and Development Division to create new boundaries to better equalize population levels across the city.

There is currently an over 26% population deviation across the 5 districts.

If this new plan is put into place, that deviation would be reduced to just over 7%.

The city is holding a public hearing on August 2 at 6 p.m. to allow the community to give their opinion on the new plan.

Mayor William Cooper said, “We want our citizens to see and to hear what’s going on. We have no hidden agenda and everything is on the table, so we want them to come down and be a part of this. We will make sure that the information that’s given to them is true and fit for our community.”

Depending on the outcome of the public hearing, the city council will vote on the plans.

To see the redistricting plans click HERE.

