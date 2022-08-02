Dothan charter school plans approved

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Barnabas School of Knowledge won approval on Tuesday from a state oversight commission.

Greater Beulah Baptist Church that applied for the charter school permit plans classes for kindergartners through fifth grade.

Barnabas becomes the first charter school in southeast Alabama and one of about a dozen in the state.

The commission’s approval came on a 5-2 vote and despite opposition from Dothan’s public school system whose superintendent projected a $3 million loss.

School funding is based on enrollment and up 250 students could divert to Barnabas from public campuses.

During a hearing last month several Barnabas charter school supporters accused Dothan City Schools of failing the education of their children.

There is no immediate word when Barnabas School of Knowledge will open.

The Alabama Legislature approved charter schools in their 2015.

