Dothan charter school plans approved

Greater Beulah Baptist Church that applied for the charter school permit plans classes for kindergartners through fifth grade.
Those who support and oppose a proposed Dothan charter school listen to views during a July 20...
Those who support and oppose a proposed Dothan charter school listen to views during a July 20 public hearing.(WTVY)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 1:50 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Barnabas School of Knowledge won approval on Tuesday from a state oversight commission.

Greater Beulah Baptist Church that applied for the charter school permit plans classes for kindergartners through fifth grade.

Barnabas becomes the first charter school in southeast Alabama and one of about a dozen in the state.

The commission’s approval came on a 5-2 vote and despite opposition from Dothan’s public school system whose superintendent projected a $3 million loss.

School funding is based on enrollment and up 250 students could divert to Barnabas from public campuses.

During a hearing last month several Barnabas charter school supporters accused Dothan City Schools of failing the education of their children.

There is no immediate word when Barnabas School of Knowledge will open.

The Alabama Legislature approved charter schools in their 2015.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Death investigation
Murder charges filed in Hartford death investigation
Death investigation
Person of interest being held in Hartford death investigation
Coley's McCraney is led from the Dale County Courthouse in this 2019 photo.
This one thing could determine verdict in McCraney murder trial
Death investigation
Victim identified in Hartford death investigation
An ALDOT project is underway at Alabama Highway 134 and County Roads 460 and 461 in Ino, Alabama.
Four-way stop coming to intersection in Ino

Latest News

WTVY Pet of the Week - Gilbert
Pet of the Week: Greetings to Gilbert
On August 2, 2022, at 10:30 AM, Enterprise PD 911 received a report of an individual with a...
Juvenile found shot to death in Enterprise
Dothan Utilities will be working in the area.
Parking Lot Behind Federal Courthouse Temporarily Closed
Wiregrass gives back to the community with over 250,000 meals
Wiregrass gives back to the community with over 250,000 meals