City of Birmingham gives boost to The World Police and Fire Games

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuesday, the City of Birmingham agreed to give $2 million to the Word Police and Fire Games Federation to help with their facilitation of the sporting event in the summer of 2025.

“Coming on the heels of having hosted The World Games 2022, this is yet another exciting event we look forward to welcoming to the great city of Birmingham,” said Birmingham Mayor Randall L. Woodfin. “We showed the world that we can host an international-level sporting competition with excellence. We are equipped to make sure our brave first responders feel at home.”

This sporting event will feature more than 10,000 first responders competing in 1,600 medal matches.

The games’ lineup will include more than 55 disciplines, ranging from more traditional offerings like cycling, golf, softball and angling, to unique competitions like ‘ultimate firefighter,’ ‘toughest competitor alive,’ CrossFit, stair climb, and dragon boat. Events will be hosted at more than 35 venues across the city and will be free and open for all spectators.

Founded in 1987 as a biennial international sporting event, the World Police and Fire Games celebrates the service and dedication of first responders across the globe and unites them to participate in a wide range of fierce-but-friendly athletic competitions equally built on competitiveness and comradery.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.