Child discovery leads Alabama police to 2 bodies, arrest

Sheriff Jimmy Abbett held a news conference Tuesday following the arrest.
Sheriff Jimmy Abbett held a news conference Tuesday following the arrest.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man is facing multiple charges after a child found walking alone Monday night led investigators to a horrific discovery.

According to Sheriff Jimmy Abbett, Jose Paulino Pascual-Reyes, 37, is facing multiple counts of capital murder and first-degree kidnapping.

Abbett said deputies were called just before 8:30 p.m. to County Road 34, just south of Dadeville, after a report of a 12-year-old girl wandering down the road. The child was taken from the area for medical help.

The 12-year-old victim, according to court records, had been tied up and drugged before managing to escape. Abbett called the child a “hero” for what she endured.

Jose Paulino Pascual-Reyes, 37, is facing multiple counts of capital murder and first-degree...
Jose Paulino Pascual-Reyes, 37, is facing multiple counts of capital murder and first-degree kidnapping out of Tallapoosa County, Alabama.(Source: Tallapoosa County Sheriff's Office)

The affidavit, Abbett added, allowed the sheriff’s department to arrest Reyes and complete a search of his home, located in the 3500 block of County Road 34.

Inside, deputies found two decomposed bodies, which Abbett said have since been taken to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences for autopsies and identification.

Deputies remain at the home processing the scene and are expected to release more details in the coming days, Abbett added.

The U.S. Marshals and the Auburn Police Department took Reyes into custody in Auburn. He was transported to Tallapoosa County, where he awaits a bond hearing.

