Better rain chances over the next few days

SYNOPSIS – A better chance of afternoon showers and storms today through Thursday with good moisture in the area. Temperatures will stay in the lower 90s for highs with the showers and storms moving in during the heat of the day. The weekend looks good with lower rain chances and temperatures in the middle 90s, better rain chances come back into play by Sunday afternoon.

TODAY – Partly cloudy, chance of rain. High near 92°. Winds W 5-10 mph 50%

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 73°. Winds Light W 5%

TOMORROW– Partly cloudy, chance of rain. High near 92°. Winds SW 5-10 mph 40%

EXTENDED

THUR: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 92° 30%

FRI: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 94° 20%

SAT: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 75° High: 95° 20%

SUN: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 94° 30%

MON: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 92° 30%

TUE: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 93° 30%

WED: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 93° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY - Light chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds W 5-10 kts. Seas 2 ft

