Better rain chances over the next few days

From Meteorologist Amber Kulick in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By Amber Kulick
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 7:21 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – A better chance of afternoon showers and storms today through Thursday with good moisture in the area. Temperatures will stay in the lower 90s for highs with the showers and storms moving in during the heat of the day. The weekend looks good with lower rain chances and temperatures in the middle 90s, better rain chances come back into play by Sunday afternoon.

TODAY – Partly cloudy, chance of rain. High near 92°. Winds W 5-10 mph 50%

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 73°. Winds Light W 5%

TOMORROW– Partly cloudy, chance of rain. High near 92°. Winds SW 5-10 mph 40%

EXTENDED

THUR: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 92° 30%

FRI: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 94° 20%

SAT: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 75° High: 95° 20%

SUN: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 94° 30%

MON: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 92° 30%

TUE: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 93° 30%

WED: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 93° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY - Light chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds W 5-10 kts. Seas 2 ft

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @AmberKulick_wx, @zach_hatcherwx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton>

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Death investigation
Murder charges filed in Hartford death investigation
Death investigation
Person of interest being held in Hartford death investigation
Coley's McCraney is led from the Dale County Courthouse in this 2019 photo.
This one thing could determine verdict in McCraney murder trial
Death investigation
Victim identified in Hartford death investigation
An ALDOT project is underway at Alabama Highway 134 and County Roads 460 and 461 in Ino, Alabama.
Four-way stop coming to intersection in Ino

Latest News

Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 08-02-22
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 08-02-22
David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast August 1, 2022
WTVY 4WARN Weather
Rain Chances Increase
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 08-01-22
New week with the same weather pattern