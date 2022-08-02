Arrest made after Enterprise shooting

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Enterprise Police took one man into custody in connection with an early morning shooting call on Tuesday.

The department released a statement that at 4:26 a.m., officers responded to a call of a shooting at a residence in the 400 block of Grimes Street. Upon arrival at the scene, a female victim was discovered with a gunshot wound in her back.

The suspect, identified as 41-year-old Evertt Santell Hornsby of Enterprise, fled the scene prior to law enforcement’s arrival. After a brief foot pursuit, officers apprehended Hornsby at 6:35 a.m.

Detectives with the Enterprise Police Department believe the shooting occurred after an altercation between Hornsby and the victim.

The victim was transported to the hospital for further treatment and is in stable condition.

Hornsby has been charged with attempted murder.

News 4 will provide more on this as it becomes available.

