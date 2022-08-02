2 incidents prompt Elmore Correctional Facility lockdown

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 2:03 PM CDT
ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - An Alabama Department of Corrections facility in Elmore County was placed on lockdown Tuesday after two incidents.

ADOC said the lockdown happened inside a housing unit at Elmore Correctional Facility and involved two incidents between inmates.

ADOC said the facility has since returned to normal operations, and noted that further details about the incidents are forthcoming.

