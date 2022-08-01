Representative Barry Moore announces August town hall schedule
The town hall tour will give Rep. Moore a better insight into the counties he represents.
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Rep. Barry Moore (AL-02) announced his town hall schedule for the month of August with double-digit events throughout the district. By the end of October, Moore plans to hold at least one town hall in each of the counties he represents.
“I promised to be accessible and transparent with my constituents, and that means I need to hear directly from the people I serve to learn what their priorities are.”
Each event is subject to change as the House of Representatives may be called into session in August to address the Democrats’ reconciliation bill. The most updated calendar is available on Moore’s events page. Later this month, Moore will announce additional town halls taking place in October.
Current Schedule:
August 4
Wetumpka
Congressman Moore’s Wetumpka District Office
408 South Main Street Suite 200
Begins at 5:30PM
August 8
Geneva
Geneva Regional Technical Center
1308 West Maple Avenue
Begins at 5:30PM
August 10
Enterprise
525 North Main Street
Begins at 5:30PM
August 16
Evergreen
Matthew Davis Fire Station
512 Rural Street
Begins at 5:30PM
August 17
Ozark
Dale County Government Office
202 State Route 123
Begins at 2:00PM
August 18
Eufaula
Eufaula-Barbour County Chamber of Commerce
333 East Broad Street
Begins at 1:30PM
August 22
Prattville
Central Alabama Electric Cooperative
103 Jesse Samuel Hunt Boulevard
Begins at 11:00AM
Pike Road
Pike Road Town Hall
9575 Vaughn Road
Begins at 5:30PM
August 23
Union Springs
Union Springs Country Club
600 Country Club Drive
Begins at 1:30PM
August 24
Troy
Location To Be Announced
Begins at 4:00PM
August 25
Rehobeth
Rehobeth Municipal Complex
221 Malvern Road
Begins at 6:30PM
