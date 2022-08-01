Representative Barry Moore announces August town hall schedule

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Rep. Barry Moore (AL-02) announced his town hall schedule for the month of August with double-digit events throughout the district. By the end of October, Moore plans to hold at least one town hall in each of the counties he represents.

“I promised to be accessible and transparent with my constituents, and that means I need to hear directly from the people I serve to learn what their priorities are.”

Each event is subject to change as the House of Representatives may be called into session in August to address the Democrats’ reconciliation bill. The most updated calendar is available on Moore’s events page. Later this month, Moore will announce additional town halls taking place in October.

Current Schedule:

August 4

Wetumpka

Congressman Moore’s Wetumpka District Office

408 South Main Street Suite 200

Begins at 5:30PM

August 8

Geneva

Geneva Regional Technical Center

1308 West Maple Avenue

Begins at 5:30PM

August 10

Enterprise

525 North Main Street

Begins at 5:30PM

August 16

Evergreen

Matthew Davis Fire Station

512 Rural Street

Begins at 5:30PM

August 17

Ozark

Dale County Government Office

202 State Route 123

Begins at 2:00PM

August 18

Eufaula

Eufaula-Barbour County Chamber of Commerce

333 East Broad Street

Begins at 1:30PM

August 22

Prattville

Central Alabama Electric Cooperative

103 Jesse Samuel Hunt Boulevard

Begins at 11:00AM

Pike Road

Pike Road Town Hall

9575 Vaughn Road

Begins at 5:30PM

August 23

Union Springs

Union Springs Country Club

600 Country Club Drive

Begins at 1:30PM

August 24

Troy

Location To Be Announced

Begins at 4:00PM

August 25

Rehobeth

Rehobeth Municipal Complex

221 Malvern Road

Begins at 6:30PM

