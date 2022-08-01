Rain Chances Increase

SYNOPSIS – Rain chances will increase for Tuesday as energy aloft combines with deep moisture to produce scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs will reach the lower 90s before rain-cooled air drops the temperature. A few showers and thunderstorms follow for Wednesday and Thursday, with lower rain chances late in the week.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 73°. Winds light SW.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. High near 92°. Winds W at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 73°. Winds light & variable.

EXTENDED

WED: Partly cloudy, scattered showers & thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 92° 40%

THU: Partly cloudy, isolated showers & thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 92° 30%

FRI: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 74° High: 94° 20%

SAT: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 75° High: 95° 20%

SUN: Partly cloudy, isolated showers & thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 94° 30%

MON: Partly cloudy, isolated showers & thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 92° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY – Mostly Smooth on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds W at 5-10 kts. Seas offshore 2 feet.

