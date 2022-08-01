Person of interest being held in Hartford death investigation

GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - Hartford Police Chief Annie Wards says they should have more information later today on what led to the death of 25-year-old Angel Nicole Stout.

She was found dead in a home near the intersection of Highway 167 North and Geneva County Road 45, near Hartford.

Ward says her department has turned the case over to the Alabama Bureau of Investigation.

An unidentified male is currently at the Geneva County Jail on a 72-hour hold pending autopsy results.

Ward says the autopsy was planned for 6 a.m. Monday morning.

