Person of interest being held in Hartford death investigation

Autopsy underway to determine Angel Stout’s cause of death.
Death investigation
Death investigation(WTVY)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 7:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - Hartford Police Chief Annie Wards says they should have more information later today on what led to the death of 25-year-old Angel Nicole Stout.

She was found dead in a home near the intersection of Highway 167 North and Geneva County Road 45, near Hartford.

Ward says her department has turned the case over to the Alabama Bureau of Investigation.

An unidentified male is currently at the Geneva County Jail on a 72-hour hold pending autopsy results.

Ward says the autopsy was planned for 6 a.m. Monday morning.

Stream News4 on the go:

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Death investigation
Victim identified in Hartford death investigation
UPDATE: Death investigation underway in Hartford
Dale County Fatal House Fire
One dead after house fire in Dale County
Joe Nathan James Jr. was put to death Thursday night for the 1994 murder of his ex-girlfriend.
Alabama says delay in execution caused by IV line issue
SHEENA MARIE THURMAN
Murder charges now filed in case of missing Dothan couple

Latest News

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson walks during an NFL football practice in Berea,...
NFL suspends Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson for 6 games, AP sources say
Troy University arboretum looking to get facelift with local help
Murder charges now filed in case of missing Dothan couple
Murder charges now filed in case of missing Dothan couple
Inmate dies at Bullock County Correctional Facility
Inmate dies at Bullock County Correctional Facility