New week with the same weather pattern

SYNOPSIS – The same pattern continues. Another week of pop up showers and storms in the afternoons, the start of the week will be a warm one with highs in the middle 90s today and tomorrow. Lower rain chances for Thursday and Friday before better chances for the weekend.

TODAY – Partly sunny, chance of rain. High near 95°. Winds SW 5-10 mph 30%

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 75°. Winds Light SW 5%

TOMORROW– Partly cloudy, chance of rain. High near 95°. Winds W 5-10 mph 40%

EXTENDED

WED: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 93° 30%

THUR: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 94° 20%

FRI: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 94° 20%

SAT: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 75° High: 96° 30%

SUN: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 92° 30%

MON: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 90° 30%

TUE: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 72° High: 90° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY - Light chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds S 5-10 kts. Seas 2 ft

