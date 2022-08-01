Murder charges filed in Hartford death investigation

Brandon Waddell is facing murder charges in connection to the death of Angel Nicole Stout.
Death investigation
Death investigation(WTVY)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 1:32 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - Murder charges have now been filed in the death of 25-year-old Angel Nicole Stout.

Hartford Police Chief Annie Ward confirmed to News4 that Brandon Waddell was charged with murder this morning.

She directed all other questions to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Brandon Michael Waddell
Brandon Michael Waddell(Geneva County Sheriff's Office)

Stout was found in a home near the intersection of Highway 167 North and Geneva County Road 45.

Waddell is no stranger to law enforcement.

He’s faced a variety of charges in the past including kidnapping and domestic violence.

News4 has reached out to ALEA and will provide additional updates when they are made available.

Stream News4 on the go:

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Death investigation
Victim identified in Hartford death investigation
UPDATE: Death investigation underway in Hartford
Dale County Fatal House Fire
One dead after house fire in Dale County
Joe Nathan James Jr. was put to death Thursday night for the 1994 murder of his ex-girlfriend.
Alabama says delay in execution caused by IV line issue
Death investigation
Person of interest being held in Hartford death investigation

Latest News

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson walks during an NFL football practice in Berea,...
Browns QB Deshaun Watson suspended by NFL for 6 games, AP sources say
According to a release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the accident occurred at around...
Troy man dead after single-vehicle crash
An unidentified male is currently at the Geneva County Jail on a 72-hour hold pending autopsy...
Person of interest being held in Hartford death investigation
Thanks to a grant from Alabama Power Company, Wiregrass United Way gears up to serve thousands...
Wiregrass United Way Announces Pacesetter Campaign