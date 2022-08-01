Murder charges filed in Hartford death investigation

GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - Murder charges have now been filed in the death of 25-year-old Angel Nicole Stout.

Hartford Police Chief Annie Ward confirmed to News4 that Brandon Waddell was charged with murder this morning.

She directed all other questions to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Brandon Michael Waddell (Geneva County Sheriff's Office)

Stout was found in a home near the intersection of Highway 167 North and Geneva County Road 45.

Waddell is no stranger to law enforcement.

He’s faced a variety of charges in the past including kidnapping and domestic violence.

News4 has reached out to ALEA and will provide additional updates when they are made available.

