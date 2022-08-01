Hartford works to create alcohol sales regulations

The sales are expected to generate revenue which would go toward infrastructure.
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -The City of Hartford is working to create regulations for a newly passed ordinance that allows for alcohol sales within the city limits.

The last time this was voted on was in 2007.

The vote last week passed with 334 votes in favor and only 69 in opposition.

One Hartford resident Harvey Sizemore said, “Everybody has their choice. My desire was for it not to be wet. I don’t. I had folks in my family that were alcoholic, and I just don’t agree with it.”

There is currently no timeline for when the new regulations would be set, or when alcohol sales would start.

