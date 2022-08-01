Governor Ivey awards grants to upgrade resources that help domestic violence victims

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) - Alabama Governor Kay Ivey on Monday announced new grants being awarded in support of statewide agencies that assist domestic violence victims.

In a release from the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA), the grants totaling $316,000 will be used to help provide the most up-to-date resources and training. This will ensure domestic violence victims have access to professional assistance through the state’s nonprofit agencies and local law enforcement.

The two major groups being rewarded the grants, the Alabama Coalition Against Rape and the Alabama Coalition Against Domestic Violence, will help with training the staff of local law enforcement agencies, health care organizations, courts, and domestic violence shelters across the state.

Agencies in Alabama will be capable of being able to recognize the signs of abuse, allowing better and more effective response to domestic and dating violence as well as sexual assault.

Governor Ivey said she was pleased to support the new efforts by the Alabama Coalitions to help the state’s professionals and victims with better resources.

“Domestic violence and sexual assault affect too many Alabamians, and those investigating cases or helping victims should have access to top-notch training when needed,” said Governor Ivey.

The grants will be administered by ADECA from funds made available by the U.S. Department of Justice.

“ADECA shares Governor Ivey’s dedication to helping victims of domestic abuse by making sure those who assist them have the best training and resources available,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said.

