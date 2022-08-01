Four-way stop coming to intersection in Ino

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - An ALDOT project is underway at Alabama Highway 134 and County Roads 460 and 461 in Ino, Alabama.

On Monday, August 1, crew began setting up in preparation for the project at the intersection of Alabama Highway 134 and Coffee County Roads 460 and 461. This project is set to convert the current intersection into a four-way stop.

ALDOT project in Ino (ALDOT)

The hill on Alabama Highway 134 will be lowered in order to realign the roads and convert the intersection. In order for this project to take place, the intersection will be closed.

The official signed detour will take eastbound traffic on Alabama Highway 134 north onto Alabama Highway 189, onto the Elba Bypass, south on Alabama Highway 87, and back onto Highway 134.

The contract, totaling $857,494.81, was awarded to Grady Ralls & Sons, Inc. in Evergreen, AL.

The new four-way stop is expected to be finished by October of 2022.

