Family unharmed in Ponce De Leon house fire

PONCE DE LEON, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Monday afternoon Walton County Fire Rescue firefighters were called to a fire at a home with children possibly inside.

Officials say around 12 p.m. a neighbor called 911 to report a nearby home on fire. The neighbor said he knew they had a dog and three small children who could be in the home.

When firefighters arrived at the house on K and M Farm Road in Ponce De Leon, they say the right side was engulfed in flames. They did an initial search to look for anyone inside the home, but no one was inside and the neighbor already got the dog out safely.

First responders say after they put out the fire, they did a second search to make sure no one was inside. Family members later found the children at a friend’s house.

Walton County Fire Rescue officials say firefighters were able to put the fire out in 20 minutes to prevent it from spreading to the rest of the house. They believe the fire was caused by an electrical issue.

The American Red Cross has been contacted to help the family.

