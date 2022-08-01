Braves sign Austin Riley to 10-year $212 million deal

Riley was headed for arbitration after the 2022 season.
Atlanta Braves' Austin Riley gestures as he rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run...
Atlanta Braves' Austin Riley gestures as he rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run in the first inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Friday, July 15, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)(Patrick Semansky | AP)
By Alexandra Parker and Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta Braves have signed third baseman Austin Riley to a 10-year, $212 million deal.

It’s the most expensive contract the Braves have ever signed, and one of the 30 most lucrative contracts ever.

The contract runs through the 2032 season. Riley will make $15 million in 2023, $21 million in 2024, and $22 million per year through the remainder of the deal. The deal also includes a $20 million club option for the 2033 season.

The 25-year-old has had a breakout season this year. He’s currently hitting .301 with a .964 OPS this season; that’s good enough for the seventh-highest batting average in the National League and second-highest OPS. He’s also had a scorching hot July. He hit .423 and 11 home runs in the last month.

The Braves drafted Riley 41st overall in the 2015 MLB Draft and he made his debut in 2019. He was a key part of the Braves’ World Series run last year, going 8-25 in the Fall Classic. Riley was named to his first All-Star team this year.

