Victim identified in Hartford death investigation

HARTFORD, Ala. (WTVY) - The victim in a Hartford death investigation has now been identified.

Geneva County Coroner Donny Adkinson tells News4 that the victim is 24-year-old, Angel Nicole Stout.

Several law enforcement agencies are on the scene assisting with the investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

