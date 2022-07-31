Victim identified in Hartford death investigation

Death investigation
Death investigation(WTVY)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HARTFORD, Ala. (WTVY) - The victim in a Hartford death investigation has now been identified.

Geneva County Coroner Donny Adkinson tells News4 that the victim is 24-year-old, Angel Nicole Stout.

Several law enforcement agencies are on the scene assisting with the investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

