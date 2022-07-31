One dead after house fire in Dale County

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - One person is dead after an early morning house fire in Dale County.

The victim has been identified as 61-year-old 6 George Kirby. It happened just before 3 a.m. in a subdivision on Friar Road near Grimes.

Two other people were taken to a Dothan hospital for injuries. Their conditions are not known at this time.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

