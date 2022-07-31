One dead after house fire in Dale County

Dale County Fatal House Fire
Dale County Fatal House Fire(WTVY)
By Stephen Crews
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 9:51 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - One person is dead after an early morning house fire in Dale County.

The victim has been identified as 61-year-old 6 George Kirby. It happened just before 3 a.m. in a subdivision on Friar Road near Grimes.

Two other people were taken to a Dothan hospital for injuries. Their conditions are not known at this time.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

SHEENA MARIE THURMAN
Murder charges now filed in case of missing Dothan couple
Dothan police investigators prepare crime scene kit during a July 29, 2022 murder investigation
Officers swarm Dothan home in apparent murder investigation
JASON KIRKLAND
Cottonwood man found dead in prison cell
Houston County man arrested in name mix-up demands $500,000
Houston County man arrested in name mix-up demands $500,000
Hartford diner ranked one of best nine in state.
Hartford restaurant voted one of top nine diners in state

Latest News

Hunter Swatek and Tate Lauderdale obtained their architecture licenses at the age of 23.
Two Auburn grads become youngest licensed architects in US
Joe Nathan James Jr. was put to death Thursday night for the 1994 murder of his ex-girlfriend.
Alabama says delay in execution caused by IV line issue
There are now 16 confirmed cases of monkeypox in Alabama, according to the CDC.
CDC: More than a dozen cases of monkeypox in Alabama
3 injured after boat, personal watercraft collide on Lake Martin