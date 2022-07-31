Death investigation underway in Hartford

HARTFORD, Ala. (WTVY) - A death investigation is underway in Hartford, according to Hartford police.

Preliminary reports say one female was found dead in a home on County Road 45. Sources tell News4 that the Alabama Bureau of Investigation has been called in to assist with the matter.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.

