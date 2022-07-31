Back to school forecast

Meteorologist Emily Acton
WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather(Source: WTVY)
By Emily Acton
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – Beautiful last few days of summer vacation! We will be in the middle 90s this week for the highs and the middle 70s for the lows. Best chance for widespread rainfall will be Tuesday night and again Saturday night. Tropics are staying calm for the moment.

TONIGHT – Partly Cloudy. Low near 75 °.  Winds SE 5 mph

TOMORROW – Mostly Sunny. High near 95°.  Winds ESE 5 mph 20%

TOMORROW NIGHT– Partly cloudy. Low near 75°. Winds SE 5 mph

EXTENDED

TUE: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 93° 40%

WED: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 94° 30%

THR: Partly cloudy. Low: 75° High: 94° 20%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 75° High: 93° 20%

SAT: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 96° 30%

SUN: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 75° High: 95° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY- Mostly smooth on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds S 5-10 kts. Seas offshore 1-2 feet.

