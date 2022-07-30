Officers swarm Dothan home in apparent murder investigation

Dothan police investigators prepare crime scene kit during a July 29, 2022 murder investigation
Dothan police investigators prepare crime scene kit during a July 29, 2022 murder investigation(WTVY)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 8:35 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Five suspects are detained following the apparent murder of two people, one in Dothan and the other in Florida, per sources.

Dothan Police swarmed a home on Dutch Street tonight and, as of about 8:30, crime scene technicians remained on the scene.

Violent crime investigators were also spotted at the home situated one block off East Selma Street.

Neither Dothan police nor officers in Holmes County, Florida—where the other suspected murder occurred—have released official information regarding the investigation.

Dothan Police Chief Will Benny was not immediately available.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Stephanie Wingfield appeals her City of Dothan termination on July 27, 2022.
City of Dothan employee fired amid feeding scandal, arrests possible
Houston County man arrested in name mix-up demands $500,000
Houston County man arrested in name mix-up demands $500,000
JASON KIRKLAND
Cottonwood man found dead in prison cell
Lloyd was arrested on July 27 on 31 counts of Sexual Abuse First Degree and 25 counts of Sodomy...
Dothan man arrested on multiple sex charges
William Carey President Dr. Ben Burnett said the school’s Tradition Campus wasn’t specifically...
USM joins the list of Mississippi schools receiving bomb threats Thursday

Latest News

Hartford Museum houses artifacts donated by community.
Hartford museum preserves history of the city
Hartford diner ranked one of best nine in state.
Hartford restaurant voted one of top nine diners in state
First responders on the scene of a medical helicopter crash in Andalusia, Alabama.
Medical helicopter crashes in south Alabama city of Andalusia
Members of the Winchester, Ky., Fire Department walk inflatable boats across flood waters over...
Governor: Search for Kentucky flood victims could take weeks