Officers swarm Dothan home in apparent murder investigation

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Five suspects are detained following the apparent murder of two people, one in Dothan and the other in Florida, per sources.

Dothan Police swarmed a home on Dutch Street tonight and, as of about 8:30, crime scene technicians remained on the scene.

Violent crime investigators were also spotted at the home situated one block off East Selma Street.

Neither Dothan police nor officers in Holmes County, Florida—where the other suspected murder occurred—have released official information regarding the investigation.

Dothan Police Chief Will Benny was not immediately available.

