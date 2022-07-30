Murder charges now filed in case of missing Dothan couple

SHEENA MARIE THURMAN
SHEENA MARIE THURMAN(Holmes County Sheriff's Office Facebook Page)
By Stephen Crews
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 1:39 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Bonifay woman has been charged with murder in the deaths of a Dothan couple reported missing earlier this month.

Dothan police investigators prepare crime scene kit during a July 29, 2022 murder investigation
Dothan police investigators prepare crime scene kit during a July 29, 2022 murder investigation(WTVY)

The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office says 35-year-old Sheena Marie Thurman of Bonifay has been arrested and charged. She’s facing one count of murder in Holmes County and one count of murder in Dothan for the deaths of Shauna Terry and her boyfriend, Damien Bell.

Thurman is currently being held in the Houston County Jail but Is expected to be extradited back to Holmes County.

Dothan Police received a missing persons report on July 11 for Terry and Bell. The two were last seen leaving a Dothan motel on July 8.

HOLMES COUNTY MURDER INVESTIGATION
HOLMES COUNTY MURDER INVESTIGATION(WTVY)

Holmes County received info from Dothan Police on Thursday that prompted the search of property on Long Round Bay Road in Bonifay. Human remains were found buried on the property through the work of the Bay County Sheriff’s Office cadaver dogs and the work of multiple agencies.

Police believe the remains are Terry and Bell, however, a positive identification will be made by the Florida state medical examiner’s office.

Other persons of interest were taken into custody Friday night in Dothan. Police say the investigation is ongoing and more arrests are likely.

