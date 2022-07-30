Middle and upper 90s this week for our high temperatures

Meteorologist Emily Acton
WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather(Source: WTVY)
By Emily Acton
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – Calm weather pattern for the next 7-days. Small chance of rain each day with Tuesday and Wednesday being the best chance of showers. Temperatures will reach anywhere from the middle to upper 90s through the work week.

TONIGHT – Partly Cloudy. Low near 74 °.  Winds SE 5 mph

TOMORROW – Mostly Sunny. High near 96°.  Winds ESE 5 mph 30%

TOMORROW NIGHT– Partly cloudy. Low near 75°. Winds SE 5 mph

EXTENDED

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 75° High: 95° 20%

TUE: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 93° 30%

WED: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 94° 30%

THR: Partly cloudy. Low: 75° High: 94° 20%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 75° High: 93° 20%

SAT: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 94° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST SUNDAY Mostly smooth on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE 5-10 kts. Seas offshore 1-2 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @Emilyactonwx, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Emily Acton, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

JASON KIRKLAND
Cottonwood man found dead in prison cell
SHEENA MARIE THURMAN
Murder charges now filed in case of missing Dothan couple
Houston County man arrested in name mix-up demands $500,000
Houston County man arrested in name mix-up demands $500,000
Dothan police investigators prepare crime scene kit during a July 29, 2022 murder investigation
Officers swarm Dothan home in apparent murder investigation
First responders on the scene of a medical helicopter crash in Andalusia, Alabama.
Medical helicopter crashes in south Alabama city of Andalusia

Latest News

Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 07-29-22
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 07-29-22
David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast July 28, 2022
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 07-28-22
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 07-28-22
David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast July 27, 2022