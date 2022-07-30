Middle and upper 90s this week for our high temperatures

SYNOPSIS – Calm weather pattern for the next 7-days. Small chance of rain each day with Tuesday and Wednesday being the best chance of showers. Temperatures will reach anywhere from the middle to upper 90s through the work week.

TONIGHT – Partly Cloudy. Low near 74 °. Winds SE 5 mph

TOMORROW – Mostly Sunny. High near 96°. Winds ESE 5 mph 30%

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 75°. Winds SE 5 mph

EXTENDED

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 75° High: 95° 20%

TUE: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 93° 30%

WED: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 94° 30%

THR: Partly cloudy. Low: 75° High: 94° 20%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 75° High: 93° 20%

SAT: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 94° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST SUNDAY Mostly smooth on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE 5-10 kts. Seas offshore 1-2 feet.

