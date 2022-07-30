Latitude Margaritaville Watersound earns national recognition

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - We know all about the relaxed, beach lifestyle here on the Emerald Coast and one national group is recognizing a local 55 and older community as one of the top places to live that kind of lifestyle.

“It’s only half past 12, but I don’t care. It’s 5 o’clock somewhere.”

And that somewhere is Latitude Margaritaville Watersound in Panama City Beach.

“We’re looking in this area and we’ve retired,” Dan Woods, who is looking to move to Latitude Margaritaville Watersound, said.

Inspired by the lyrics and lifestyle of singer and songwriter Jimmy Buffett, the community advertises as a dynamic option for 55-and-better home buyers.

“We want to be around people our age and this allows that,” Donna Santana, who is looking to move to Latitude Margaritaville Watersound, said.

But this community is more than just Buffett’s passion for tropical escape and relaxation for these active-adults.

“With the weather, great events, it’s just the place to be. It’s time for us people who have been working our whole lives to come and spend some time being kids again,” Watersound Resident Ed Kelley said.

That’s why RCLO Real Estate Consulting named it as one of the prestigious 50 top-selling master-planned communities in the nation, coming in tied at 23rd.

“Other people like it. I think it’s top 50 now, give it some time and it’ll be top 10. I really do,” said Woods.

Margaritaville officials said in the year its been open, more than 700 homes have already been sold and 340 others are under construction.

“I think it makes it more of an investment than what I thought it was going to be. The only mistake I made was not buying two houses here,” said Kelley.

And when you’re here, residents will tell you it’s a place they’re growing older, but not growing up.

“A party can break out at any time. If three people stop in a front yard, pretty soon corn hole is coming out and ice chests and lawn chairs,” said Kelley.

A party that makes it feel like five o-clock all the time.

“Usually it starts about 10:30 in the morning, we don’t go all the way to noon, but yeah 10:30 in the morning. Almost all the time,” said Kelley.

And keeping it fun all the time is why they say it’s one of the best.

Latitude Margaritaville Daytona Beach tied with Watersound for the 23rd spot.

