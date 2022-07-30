Hartford restaurant voted one of top nine diners in state

HARTFORD, Ala. (WTVY) - Mom’s Kitchen in Hartford was ranked one of the top nine diners in the state by “Best Things Alabama.”

They were in the company of restaurants from Birmingham all the way to Orange Beach.

Mom’s Kitchen has been serving the community since 1993 and are famous for their all-day breakfast.

Families can also enjoy traditional southern comfort dishes when dining there.

The owner, Medardo Cortes, said he’s thankful for the ranking and hopes that they keep moving upwards from there.

To learn more about Mom’s Kitchen click HERE.

To see the entire list of diners ranked click HERE.

