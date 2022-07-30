2022 Wiregrass Two-A-Days: Geneva County
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HARTFORD, Ala. (WTVY) -- The Geneva County Bulldogs have new energy behind new head coach Josh Thompson despite losing 5-star running back Emmanuel Henderson and losing in the first round of the playoffs in 2021.
Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.
Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.