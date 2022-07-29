PD: Man facing several charges after stabbing person with sword during argument

Police say Jonathan Taylor Snowder-Hackett stabbed a person with a sword during an argument. (Source: WIBW)
By Chris Fisher and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW/Gray News) - Police in Kansas say a man is accused of stabbing someone with a sword during an argument earlier this week.

According to the Topeka Police Department, Jonathan Taylor Snowder-Hackett was arrested early Tuesday morning for aggravated assault after getting involved in an argument with another person at a residence.

WIBW reports Snowder-Hackett stabbed the person with a sword during the disagreement. After the incident, he was booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections.

Authorities didn’t immediately update the extent of the person’s injuries. Still, they said Snowder-Hackett is facing additional charges, including aggravated battery and knowingly using a weapon to cause great bodily harm.

Copyright 2022 WIBW via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

