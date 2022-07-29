New programs at Houston County Career Academy provide job opportunities for students

By Caroline Gerhart
Published: Jul. 28, 2022
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Students now have the opportunity to be trained for some high demand jobs at the Houston County Career Academy.

The HCCA just unveiled their Army JROTC and building construction programs today, including brand new classrooms for both programs.

The JROTC Army curriculum will provide new opportunities for students to enter the military at a higher rank after graduation. State of the art systems will be used for firearm training, allowing students to compete against other teams around the country in virtual target practice.

Houston County native, Lieutenant Colonel John Tatom is the instructor of the program and, after returning to the area, is excited to bring this opportunity to his hometown. “It feels great to be back,” he said. “It feels great to be down and visiting all of the high schools and meeting people again and knowing that there’s a future for Houston County for some of these students in the military, or abyme it’s just through leadership.”

The other program that launched today, building construction, is expected to positively impact the economy. Houston and surrounding counties are seeing around 500 open construction worker positions that this program can help fill.

