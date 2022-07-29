New Love Your Neighborhood Project scheduled for Morris-Haven

Love Your Neighborhood
Love Your Neighborhood
By Cassidy Lee
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The City of Dothan’s Love Your Neighborhood Clean-Up Project is headed to the Morris-Haven neighborhood.

The Morris-Haven neighborhood selected for the next Love Your Neighborhood Clean-Up Project.
The Morris-Haven neighborhood selected for the next Love Your Neighborhood Clean-Up Project.

The neighborhood, located on the west side of Cottonwood Road (across from the Houston County Farm Center) will have volunteer groups in the area on Saturday, August 20 from 8 a.m. to noon. Volunteers will be available to help with yardwork and light landscaping. They will also help residents move yard waste, appliances, furniture, and other unwanted items to the street where they will be picked up by the City’s Environmental Services Department.

City of Dothan employees will be in the neighborhood leading up to and following the event to take note of what needs repairs and to replace City infrastructure items, as necessary.

The Love Your Neighborhood Clean-Up Project is a way for the City and citizens to work together and maintain and enhance the beauty of out city’s neighborhoods.

If there are specific things you would like volunteers to help with, please call 334-615-3128 or e-mail community@dothan.org by Wednesday, August 17.

