More isolated showers and storms today

SYNOPSIS – Isolated showers and storms this afternoon, but not everyone will see the rain for Friday. We dry out and warm up heading into the weekend with afternoon highs in the middle to upper 90s and just slight rain chances. The same story for Monday before rain chances pick up Tuesday and Wednesday cooling temperatures off just a bit.

TODAY – Partly cloudy, chance of rain. High near 93°. Winds SW 5-10 mph 30%

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 75°. Winds Light SW 5%

TOMORROW– Partly sunny, slight chance of rain. High near 96°. Winds SW 5-10 mph 20%

EXTENDED

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 96° 20%

MON: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 75° High: 95° 20%

TUE: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 75° High: 95° 40%

WED: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 75° High: 92° 40%

THUR: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 94° 30%

FRI: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 94° 30%

SAT: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 91° 40%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY - Light chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SW 5-10 kts. Seas 2 ft

