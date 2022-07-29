Medical helicopter crashes in Andalusia

First responders are on the scene of a medical helicopter crash in the south Alabama city of Andalusia. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
ANDALUSIA, Ala. (WSFA) - First responders are on the scene of a medical helicopter crash in the south Alabama city of Andalusia.

Details are limited, but the aircraft crashed across from Dean’s Cake House on Snowden Drive, according to Covington County Sheriff Blake Turman.

Turman said the helicopter was en route to a hospital. The aircraft had some difficulties and crashed.

A pilot and two medics were inside the aircraft at the time, Turman said. The pilot was seriously injured, and the medics were injured.

Caption

City officials are asking the public to avoid the area as a number of power lines are down.

City and Covington County EMA personnel are on the scene and an investigation is underway.

