A Hot Weekend

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By David Paul
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 1:53 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – Hot and humid weather is on the way for the weekend with highs reaching the middle 90s. We’ll see partly cloudy skies each day with a few stray showers and thunderstorms possible. The heat will continue into the new week.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 74°.  Winds light SW.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, stray PM showers. High near 95°. Winds SW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 74°.  Winds light SW.

EXTENDED

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 74° High: 96° 20%

MON: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 75° High: 95° 20%

TUE: Partly cloudy, isolated showers & thunderstorms. Low: 75° High: 95° 30%

WED: Partly cloudy, scattered showers & thunderstorms. Low: 75° High: 92° 40%

THU: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance.  Low: 74° High: 94° 20%

FRI: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 74° High: 94° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST SATURDAY – Mostly Smooth on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E/SE at 5-10 kts.  Seas offshore 2 feet.

Houston County man arrested in name mix-up demands $500,000
