Hershey won’t meet Halloween candy demand, company says

Hershey said it won't be able to meet Halloween demand this year.
Hershey said it won't be able to meet Halloween demand this year.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Trick or treat? If it’s a Hershey’s treat, Halloween might get really scary.

The candy company said it won’t be able to make enough candy to fully meet holiday demand this year.

They say the problem is that people started buying more sweets during the pandemic and it hasn’t slowed down, not to mention the ongoing supply-chain issues that got worse because of the war in Ukraine.

Hershey’s CEO said they can either keep stores stocked with regular sweets or ramp up holiday production, and regular sweets won out.

As for next year, Hershey is adding more manufacturing lines hoping for a comeback by next Halloween.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stephanie Wingfield appeals her City of Dothan termination on July 27, 2022.
City of Dothan employee fired amid feeding scandal, arrests possible
Houston County man arrested in name mix-up demands $500,000
Houston County man arrested in name mix-up demands $500,000
Lloyd was arrested on July 27 on 31 counts of Sexual Abuse First Degree and 25 counts of Sodomy...
Dothan man arrested on multiple sex charges
William Carey President Dr. Ben Burnett said the school’s Tradition Campus wasn’t specifically...
USM joins the list of Mississippi schools receiving bomb threats Thursday
Coley's McCraney is led from the Dale County Courthouse in this 2019 photo.
McCraney proclaims innocence, says “I’m ready” for murder trial

Latest News

Members of the Winchester, Ky., Fire Department walk inflatable boats across flood waters over...
Appalachian floods kill at least 16 as rescue teams deploy
ADPH: More than 1.4M positive COVID-19 cases since 2020
Will Smith said he's been doing some thinking over the past few months.
Will Smith posts an apology video for slapping Chris Rock at Oscars
Bill McCall, 39, is charged with lewd and lascivious molestation, lewd and lascivious battery,...
Basketball coach charged after sexually abusing students at his home, sheriff’s office says
Inflation and rising interest rates are impacting Americans’ everyday lives.
Inflation and wage information suggests US prices will keep climbing