Henry County wreck kills one

The man drove his SUV off U.S. Highway 431, about four miles north of Abbeville, at 5:15 a.m. on Friday.
Fatal Accident (gfx)(MGN)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HENRY COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - A Georgia man died this morning in a single vehicle wreck near Abbeville.

Henry County Coroner Derek Wright identified that victim as 70-year-old Clyde Humphrey, Jr. of Columbus.

Wright said the accident happened when Humphrey drove his SUV off U.S. Highway 431, about four miles north of Abbeville, at 5:15 a.m. on Friday.

Humphrey had a history of health issues that may have contributed to the wreck, per Wright.

