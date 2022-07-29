Henry County wreck kills one
The man drove his SUV off U.S. Highway 431, about four miles north of Abbeville, at 5:15 a.m. on Friday.
HENRY COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - A Georgia man died this morning in a single vehicle wreck near Abbeville.
Henry County Coroner Derek Wright identified that victim as 70-year-old Clyde Humphrey, Jr. of Columbus.
Wright said the accident happened when Humphrey drove his SUV off U.S. Highway 431, about four miles north of Abbeville, at 5:15 a.m. on Friday.
Humphrey had a history of health issues that may have contributed to the wreck, per Wright.
