Enterprise radar company hosts Tanzanian government officials

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - This week, the Enterprise Electronics Corp. (EEC), a locally-founded company with worldwide distinction, hosted visitors from the Tanzanian government. Tanzania is an East African country that is home of the safari mecca, the Serengeti National Park, and the Kilimanjaro National Park.

The officials were in Enterprise to finalize the purchase of EEC Doppler weather systems which will be used to help protect the people and assets of their country.

Kasaka, Mayor Cooper, Dr. Kijazi, and Lamar (Kay Kirkland | City of Enterprise)

During the visit, the seven Tanzanian government officials shared their culture and invited their hosts to visit their country in the future.

EEC’s Chief Executive Officer Richard Stedronsky, Director of Programs Patrick Lamar, and Chief Financial Officer Nicole Powell worked closely with Dr. Agnes Kijazi, Director General of the Tanzania Meteorological Authority (TMA) and a Permanent Representative of Tanzania for the World Meteorological Organization.

The visiting party also included, Engineer Aron Kasaka, Director of Transport Services, Ministry of Works and Transport; Engineer Mugundu Rambika, Senior Meteorological Engineer; Benedicto Katole, Meteorological Engineer, Finance and Accounting Manager, Michael Ntagazawa, Procurement Services Manager Tumaini Hiluka, and manager of International Cooperation, Wilbert Muruje.

William E. Cooper, Mayor of Enterprise and the City Administrator Jonathan Tullos were among the group to meet with the visitors and welcome the to the City of Progress. “We are happy to have you in Enterprise. It’s an honor to meet you all,” Cooper said. “Enterprise is fortunate to have a hometown-based company like EEC that has an impact all over the world. It’s nice to know that these systems made right here in Enterprise is going to help the people and the assets valuable to the life of your country.”

Cooper presented Dr. Kijazi with a key to the city and, after sharing the story of the Boll Weevil Monument, a replica of the statue. He also gave each visitor a City coin to ensure they remember of their visit to South Alabama. Dr. Kijazi expressed thanks for the hospitality and said they were impressed with the city.

Dr. Kijazi being presented a key to the city. (Kay Kirkland | City of Enterprise)

The weather radar systems that are being sent to Tanzania were being tested this week. They will be used to expand the TMA’s weather radar network. These new tools will further assist the TMA in tracking weather conditions and collecting data to improve agriculture, public safety, and transportation. EEC leaders said that being able to plan and act based on accurate weather forecasts provides a vital service to their clients and their respective communities.

EEC, founded in Enterprise in 1971, is the leading manufacturer of weather radar and data collection systems in the world, with 1,200 systems in more than 100 countries.

