Cottonwood man found dead in prison cell

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WTVY) - Authorities in Florida say a Cottonwood man convicted on charges of enticing a minor just days earlier was found dead in his prison cell on Thursday.

According to information provided to WJHG by the Federal Correctional Institute in Tallahassee, 44-year-old Jason Kirkland was found unresponsive by officials at around 12:30 a.m. on Thursday.

The staff at the corrections center did make life saving efforts, but he was pronounced dead shortly thereafter by first responders.

Kirkland was brought to the facility on Tuesday after being handed down a conviction on charges of attempting to entice a minor to engage in sexual activity.

He was expected to learn his sentence during a hearing in October, where he faced up to life in prison for the enticement charge.

