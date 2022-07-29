Cottonwood man found dead in prison cell

Jason Kirkland was found unresponsive by Federal Correction Institute officials at around 12:30 a.m. on Thursday.
JASON KIRKLAND
JASON KIRKLAND(WTVY)
By Ty Storey
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WTVY) - Authorities in Florida say a Cottonwood man convicted on charges of enticing a minor just days earlier was found dead in his prison cell on Thursday.

According to information provided to WJHG by the Federal Correctional Institute in Tallahassee, 44-year-old Jason Kirkland was found unresponsive by officials at around 12:30 a.m. on Thursday.

The staff at the corrections center did make life saving efforts, but he was pronounced dead shortly thereafter by first responders.

Kirkland was brought to the facility on Tuesday after being handed down a conviction on charges of attempting to entice a minor to engage in sexual activity.

He was expected to learn his sentence during a hearing in October, where he faced up to life in prison for the enticement charge.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Stephanie Wingfield appeals her City of Dothan termination on July 27, 2022.
City of Dothan employee fired amid feeding scandal, arrests possible
Houston County man arrested in name mix-up demands $500,000
Houston County man arrested in name mix-up demands $500,000
Lloyd was arrested on July 27 on 31 counts of Sexual Abuse First Degree and 25 counts of Sodomy...
Dothan man arrested on multiple sex charges
William Carey President Dr. Ben Burnett said the school’s Tradition Campus wasn’t specifically...
USM joins the list of Mississippi schools receiving bomb threats Thursday
Coley's McCraney is led from the Dale County Courthouse in this 2019 photo.
McCraney proclaims innocence, says “I’m ready” for murder trial

Latest News

Wright said the accident happened when Humphrey drove his SUV off U.S. Highway 431, about four...
Henry County wreck kills one
Members of the Winchester, Ky., Fire Department walk inflatable boats across flood waters over...
Appalachian floods kill at least 16 as rescue teams deploy
Fatal Accident (gfx)
Henry County wreck kills one
Will Smith said he's been doing some thinking over the past few months.
Will Smith posts an apology video for slapping Chris Rock at Oscars